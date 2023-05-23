New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): The Indian Navy successfully carried out an engagement of a sea-skimming supersonic target using its latest indigenous guided missile destroyer INS Mormugao.

This maiden endeavour showcases the Navy's future-proof combat readiness and commitment towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat, said India's maritime force.

Named after the historic port city of Goa on the West coast, Mormugao coincidentally undertook her first sea sortie on December 19, 2021, when Goa celebrated 60 years of liberation from Portuguese rule.

The ship measures 163 m in length, and 17m in breadth with a displacement of 7,400 tonnes and can rightfully be regarded as one of the most potent warships to have been constructed in India, said Indian Navy.

The ship is propelled by four powerful Gas Turbines, in a Combined Gas and Gas (COGAG) configuration, capable of achieving speeds in excess of 30 knots. The ship has enhanced stealth features resulting in a reduced Radar Cross Section (RCS).

Mormugao is packed with sofisticated weapons and sensors such as Surface to Surface Missile and Surface to Air Missiles. The ship is fitted with a modern Surveillance Radar which provides target data to the gunnery weapon systems of the ship.

The indigenously developed Rocket Launchers, Torpedo Launchers and ASW helicopters provide the ship's Anti-Submarine Warfare capabilities. It is equipped to fight under nuclear, biological and chemical (NBC) warfare conditions, said the Ministry of Defence. (ANI)

