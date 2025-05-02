New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Indian Railways has announced a nationwide competition to design new digital clocks, which are to be installed across all railway stations in the country.

Railway has invited entries from the creative people. This competition aims to standardize the digital clocks used on platforms and stations and will be open to three categories of participants, i.e. professionals, college/university students and school students.

Speaking about the competition, Executive Director of Railway Board Dilip Kumar told ANI that one grand winner, whose design gets selected for use across Indian Railways, will receive a first prize of Rs 5 lakh. Additionally, each of the three categories will have five consolation prizes of Rs 50,000 each. Participants must submit their designs online between May 1 and May 31.

Kumar said that entries must be submitted in high resolution without any watermark or logo, along with a certificate of originality. Participants are allowed to submit multiple designs and each entry must be accompanied by a brief concept note explaining the theme and idea behind the design. It is essential that all submitted designs are original and do not violate any intellectual property rights or copyrights.

In the school category, students up to class 12 are eligible and must upload a valid school ID card. The college category includes individuals currently enrolled in any recognized university or college. All others will fall under the professional category, he added.

This initiative not only encourages public participation but also represents a significant step toward standardizing and upgrading the visual experience at railway stations across India. (ANI)

