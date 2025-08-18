New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): The Ministry of Railways on Monday announced a milestone in green energy innovation, with Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW), Varanasi, commissioning India's first removable solar panel system installed between railway tracks.

In a post on X, the ministry said, "Indian Railways marks a historic first! Banaras Locomotive Works, Varanasi, commissioned India's first 70m removable solar panel system (28 panels, 15KWp) between railway tracks--a step towards green and sustainable rail transport."

Earlier on August 10, Indian Railways flagged off the first industrial salt-loaded rake from Sanosara (Bhuj-Naliya section) to Dahej, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Sunday.

Sharing an X post, he said that this industrial salt-loaded rake will open "new avenues" for the region's salt industry.

"Indian Railways flags off first industrial salt-loaded rake from Sanosara (Bhuj-Naliya section) to Dahej. This logistics solution opens new avenues for the region's salt industry and boosts freight growth," he wrote.

Ahmedabad Division Railway Manager (DRM) said that the first rake from Sanosara Goods Shed was loaded on Saturday with 3851.2 tonnes of industrial salt, covering 673.57 km, and will generate Rs 31.69 lakh in earnings. "Achievement for Ahmedabad Division! First rake of industrial salt loaded from Sanosara (SNSR) Goods Shed on 9 Aug 2025 -- 3851.2 tonnes, covering 673.57 km, generating Rs 31.69 lakh in freight earnings.

Boosting regional industry, strengthening India's logistics network!" Ahmedabad DRM wrote on X. "Ahmedabad Division achieves a new milestone! First-ever rake of Industrial Salt successfully loaded from Sanosara Goods Shed on 9 August 2025, marking a boost in freight movement and trade connectivity," another X post said.

Apart from this, on August 12 Western Railway achieved a significant milestone with the successful commissioning and energisation of the First 2x25 kV Electric Traction System at the Nagda-Khachrod section under the Ratlam Division.

The system includes two Scott-connected 100 MVA Power Transformers for efficient feeding of electrical load to the Overhead Equipment (OHE).

The Nagda TSS was first to be energised by using Scott Technology of Transformer on PAN India and state of art technology has been erected and commissioned successfully. (ANI)

