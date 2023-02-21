New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Ministry of Railways is promoting the cultural and religious heritage of India through its fleet of Bharat Gaurav Tourist Trains which are being operated by Railways on various famous theme-based circuits to showcase the cultural heritage of India, according to a government statement.

With reverence for the believers of Sikhism, Indian Railways is launching the Guru Kirpa Yatra with its exclusive Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train in the forthcoming month of April - also celebrated as the month of Baisakhi in the entire North India. After detailed consultations with stakeholders at various levels, Indian Railways has specially conceived this tour to holy Sikh shrines located in different parts of the country, the release said

Indian Railways has come up with the 11 Days / 10 Nights all-inclusive tour, which will start from Lucknow on 5th April, 2023 and will end on 15th April, 2023. During this holy tour, the pilgrims will visit the most prominent revered sites of Sikhism which includes the five Holy Takhts. The tour will include visit to Sri Kesgarh Sahib Gurudwara & Virasat-e-khalsa at Anandpur Sahib, Gurudwara Sri Patalpuri Sahib at Kiratpur Sahib, Gurudwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib at Sirhind, Sri Akal Takht Sahib and Sri Harmandir Sahib at Amritsar, Sri Damdama Sahib at Bathinda, Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib at Nanded, Gurudwara Sri Guru Nanak Jhira Sahib at Bidar and Gurudwara Sri Harmandarji Sahib at Patna.

IRCTC will operate this train with a composition of 9 Sleeper Class Coaches, 1 AC-3 Tier and 1 AC- 2Tier coach. IRCTC is offering the tour package across 3 categories namely: Standard, Superior and Comfort with total capacity of 678 passengers (with majority in budget segment standard category). This all-inclusive tour package will essentially include a comfortable rail journey in ergonomically designed exclusive coaches, complete on-board & off-board meals, accommodation in quality hotels, and complete road transfers along with sightseeing. The services of tour escorts, travel insurance, on-board security and housekeeping will also be available.

The option to take part in Langars will also be available at important Gurudwaras as well as during the journey.

IRCTC has priced the tour attractively for the tourists to maximise the train's occupancy. Indian Railways is all set to welcome the followers of Sikhism to travel on this spiritual journey on the path of rich religious and cultural heritage.

At a price range starting from Rs. 19,999/- per person (for adult) and Rs. 18,882/- for child, all inclusive tour package and the price is covering train journey in respective class, Night stay at AC hotels, All Vegetarian meals, all transfer & sight-seeing in buses, Travel Insurance and services of guide etc. (ANI)

