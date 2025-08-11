Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday emphasised India's priority to become "self-reliant" in the technology sector, stating that the country will soon have its "Made-in-India" chip as the semiconductor mission gains momentum.

PM Modi was speaking at the 'Next-Gen Mobility for a Next-Gen City' programme in Bengaluru. Following the event, he also held a road show.

The Prime Minister stressed that the journey of "Viksit Bharat" will move forward hand in hand with the Digital India initiative. He noted that with the India AI Mission, the country is advancing towards global AI leadership.

"Our next big priority should be becoming self-reliant in technology. The journey to a Viksit Bharat will move forward hand in hand with Digital India. Through initiatives like the India AI Mission, India is advancing toward global AI leadership. He added that the Semiconductor Mission is also gaining momentum, and India will soon have its own Made-in-India chip", PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister informed about India's digital revolution, stating that more than 50 per cent of the world's digital transactions are done through UPI (Unified Payments Interface). PM Modi said that digital solutions have reached every village of India, and with the help of technology, the government is bridging the gap between itself and citizens.

"The reach of digital solutions has reached every village. More than 50% of the world's real-time transactions are done through UPI in India. With the help of technology, we are bridging the gap between the government and citizens," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister asserted that the Union Government is also investing in Artificial Intelligence and emphasised the commitment to the benefits of the digital revolution in the country, reaching each person in society.

"Now we are also investing in technologies like AI-powered threat detection. Our effort is to ensure that the benefits of the digital revolution in the country reach each person in society. Bengaluru is working actively in this effort," the Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister emphasised that the country's economy is progressing rapidly and the country is firmly on its way to becoming the third largest global economy

"We are rapidly moving towards becoming the top third economy. This speed came to us from the spirit of reform, perform, and transform. This speed came to us from clear intention and honest efforts. In 2014, Metro was limited to only five cities. And now there is a network of more than 1000 km in 24 cities... Before 2014, about 20,000 km of rail route was electrified... We have electrified more than 40,000 km of rail route in the last 11 years itself... Till 2014, there were only 74 airports in India. Now their number has increased to more than 160... The figures for waterways are also equally impressive. In 2014, only 3 national waterways were operational. Now this number has increased to 30," the Prime Minister said.

He further said that in the last 11 years, India's economy has risen from 10th place to the top five. "We are now moving rapidly towards becoming one of the top three economies," he said.

He further said that in the last 11 years, India's economy has risen from 10th place to the top five. "We are now moving rapidly towards becoming one of the top three economies," he said.

Addressing a public event in Bengaluru, PM Modi pushed for improving the standards of 'Make in India' products with "zero defect and zero effect".He expressed his desire for the youth of Bengaluru and Karnataka to lead his vision of "Atmanirbhar Bharat."

"We have to strengthen the presence of Bengaluru and Karnataka in 'Make in India'. I urge that our products should be of the standards of 'Zero Defect, Zero Effect'. That is, there should be defect-free products, and their manufacturing should also not have any negative impact on the environment. I expect that the talent of Karnataka will lead this vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'", the Prime Minister said.

Focusing on India's infrastructural development over the past 11 years, PM Modi noted that in 2014, the country's metro facilities were limited to just five cities. Since then, the network has expanded to 1000 km, now accessible in 24 cities.

The PM stressed that India is working rapidly towards becoming the world's third-largest economy, and its dedication has come from the mantra of "reform, perform, and transform".

"We are rapidly moving towards becoming the third-largest economy. This speed came to us from the spirit of reform, perform, and transform. This speed came to us from clear intention and honest efforts. In 2014, Metro was limited to only five cities. And now there is a network of more than 1000 km in 24 cities," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi noted that before 2014, only 20,000 km of rail route were electrified. In contrast, over the past 11 years, more than 40,000 km of railway tracks have been electrified.

"Before 2014, about 20,000 km of rail route was electrified... We have electrified more than 40,000 km of rail route in the last 11 years itself... Till 2014, there were only 74 airports in India. Now their number has increased to more than 160... The figures for waterways are also equally impressive. In 2014, only 3 national waterways were operational. Now this number has increased to 30," PM said.

Emphasising that India's achievements are soaring not just on land but also in the skies, the Prime Minister highlighted that in 2014, India had only 74 airports, and today, the number has increased to over 160. (ANI)

