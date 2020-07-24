New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): With the highest single-day spike of 49,310 cases, India's coronavirus count reached 12,87,945 on Friday, while 740 deaths reported from across the country made the cumulative toll cross the 30-thousand mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total COVID-19 cases include 4,40,135 active cases, and 8,17,209 cured and discharged or migrated patients. With 740 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 30,601 today.

Also Read | Civil Aviation Ministry Extends Capping on Fares of Domestic Flights Till November 24.

Maharashtra has reported 3,47,502 coronavirus cases, the highest among states and Union Territories in the country. A total of 1,92,964 cases have been reported from Tamil Nadu till now, while Delhi has recorded 1,27,364 coronavirus cases.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 3,52,801 samples were tested for coronavirus on July 23 and overall 1,54,28,170 samples have been tested so far in the country.

Also Read | Bihar Floods: Nearly One Million Affected, 22 NDRF Teams Deployed For Rescue Work, Rail Operations at Darbhanga-Samastipur Route Suspended.

Tamil Nadu reports 6,785 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of reported cases to 1,99,749. There are 53,132 active cases in the state. The total number of cured and discharged patients is at 1,43,297 while the death toll stands at 3,320 in the state, according to the State National Health Mission.

Meanwhile, 5,007 new positive cases and 110 deaths were reported in Karnataka today. The total number of cases in the state stands at 85,870 including 52,791 active cases and 1,724 deaths

Uttar Pradesh has reported 2,712 new positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases to 21,711, the state health department said on Friday.

After successfully conducting over 50,000 COVID-19 tests daily, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the administration to ramp up the testing benchmark to one lakh per day. He also ordered to conduct at least 2,000 Rapid Antigen Tests in districts with more than 30 lakh population.

A total of 8,147 new COVID-19 positive cases, 49 deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours. The total positive cases in the state rose to 80,858 including 39,935 cured and discharged patients and 933 deaths, according to the state command control room.

The COVID-19 count in West Bengal was at 51,757 on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry. This includes 18,846 active and 31,656 cured and discharged patients.

The total number of cases in Bihar has reached 33,511, according to the state health department. There are 10,519 actives cases in Bihar and 20,959 patients have been cured and discharged till now.

Meanwhile, in Meghalaya, the state government has decided to impose lockdown in Shillong agglomeration from midnight of July 26, till midnight of July 29, according to CM Conrad Sangma. The state has 534 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 452 active cases.

Jammu and Kashmir reported 353 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 16,782, said Government of Jammu and Kashmir. 9,217 people have also recovered from the disease in the Union Territory.

Uttarakhand reported 272 new positive cases, taking the total number of cases to 5,717 including 2,176 active cases and 62 deaths, according to the state health department.

482 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Punjab today. The total number of cases now stands at 12,216 including 3,838 active cases, 8,096 discharged cases and 282 deaths, according to the DIPR, Punjab government.

780 new cases were reported in Haryana also bringing the total number of cases in the state to 29,755. There are 6,420 active cases, while the death toll stands at 382 in the state.

Meanwhile, 23 new positive cases were reported in Chandigarh today; the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory to 823, as per the state Health Department.

Six new cases were reported in Mumbai's Dharavi today, taking the total number of cases in the area to 2,519 including 2,141 discharges and 128 active cases, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Further, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) today, administered the first dose of country's first indigenous vaccine candidate 'Covaxin' to a 30-year-old man as part of efforts to combat COVID-19. This is the first phase of a human clinical trial after the institute's ethics committee gave its approval for the trail for the indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Moreover, sources at the West Bengal airport have said that the state government had requested for the suspension of service at Kolkata Airport during the lockdown on July 25 and 29 from the Kolkata airport.

Meanwhile, Tukaram Mundhe, Nagpur Municipal Commissioner has announced that 'Janta Curfew' will be imposed in Nagpur city on July 25 and 26 and only essential services will be allowed to remain functional. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)