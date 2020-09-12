New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): With the highest single-day spike of 96,551 new cases, India's COVID-19 count crossed the 45-lakh mark on Friday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the COVID-19 case count stands at 45,62,415.

Also Read | JEE Main Results 2020 Declared: Twitter Abuzz as Students Unable to Check Scores Share Funny Memes and Jokes.

The coronavirus count includes 9,43,480 active cases and 35,42,664 cured, discharged and migrated patients.

With 1,209 new deaths reported across the country, the toll due to the disease has gone up to 76,271.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: DCGI Directs Serum Institute to Suspend Any New Recruitment in Phase 2, 3 Clinical Trials of Oxford Candidate.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state. It has reported 2,53,100 active cases, 6,86,462 cured and discharged patients and 27,787 deaths.

Karnataka reported 9,464 new COVID-19 cases and 130 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total count of cases has gone up to 4,40,411 including 3,34,999 discharges and 98,326 active cases.

Delhi reported 4,266 cases and 21 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total count of cases in the national capital has gone up to 2,09,748. It includes 26,907 active cases while 1,78,154 patients have recovered or have been discharged.

A total of 1,578 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir today. This includes 808 cases from Jammu division and 770 from Kashmir division. The total count of cases now stands at 50,712 including 15,169 active cases, 34,689 recoveries and 854 deaths.

Manipur reported 109 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total count of cases to 7,579 including 44 deaths, 6,002 recoveries and 1,533 active cases.

Andhra Pradesh reported 9,999 new COVID-19 cases and 77 deaths due to the infection. The total count of cases in the state has gone up to 5,47,686 out of which 96,191 cases are active . Total recoveries stand at 4,46,716 and death toll is 4,779.

Punjab government said 2,526 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state taking the total number of cases to 74,616. The death toll stands at 2,212.

Uttarakhand reported 995 new COVID-19 cases taking the total count to 29,221, including 388 deaths and 19,428 recoveries.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 23,377 active cases in West Bengal with 1,66,027 patients cured. The death toll is 3,771.

Gujarat has 6,198 active cases and 90,103 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 3,164. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)