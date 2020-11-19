New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): After a dip in daily coronavirus cases count for some days, India is again witnessing a surge in fresh infections as 45,576 confirmed cases were reported on Thursday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The country's Covid-19 tally has risen to 89,58,484 including 83,83,602 recoveries and 4,43,303 active cases. With 585 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,31,578.

This is the twelfth consecutive day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7.

The new recoveries continue to overtake the daily new cases continuously since the past 47 days. India's active caseload has fallen under the five per cent mark today, according to an official press release.

Delhi remains one of the worst affected states with 7,546 new Covid-19 cases (out of 62,437 tests), 6,685 discharges, and 98 deaths, according to Delhi Health Department Total cases: 5,10,630 Total recoveries: 4,59,368 Active cases at 43,221 Death toll at 8,041.

Maharashtra has reported 5,535 new Covid-19 cases, 5,860 recoveries and 154 deaths. The total number of cases in the state is 17,63,055. There are 79,738 active cases in the state and 16,35,971 patients have recovered so far. The death toll is at 46,356.

Kerala's active Covid-19 cases now stand at 68,229 with 5,722 new infections, 26 new deaths have been reported, taking the toll to 1,969.

Tamil Nadu reported 1,707 new COVID-19 cases, 2,251 discharges, and 19 deaths today. Total positive cases in the State rise to 7,64,989 including 7,39,532 discharges and 11,550 deaths. Active cases stand at 13,907.

Telangana reported 1,058 new cases of COVID-19 and four fatalities on Wednesday, informed the state Health Department.

Andhra Pradesh reported 1,316 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths, taking total cases in the state to 8,58,711. There are 16,000 active cases and 8,35,801 recovered cases in the state; the death toll stands at 6,911, said State Health Department.

Jammu and Kashmir reported 560 new COVID-19 infections (247 from Jammu and 313 from Kashmir), taking total cases to 10,4715 out of which 5,560 are active patients.

Chandigarh reported 155 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total positive cases to 16,322. A total of 14,963 patients recovered from the infection till date, death toll 254. Active cases stand at 1105.

Mumbai reported 924 new COVID-19 cases, 1,192 recoveries/discharges and 12 deaths today. Total cases here rose to 2,72,449, including 2,49,903 recoveries/discharges and 10,624 deaths. Active cases stand at 8,474.

Punjab reported 792 new COVID-19 cases, 510 discharges and 16 deaths today. Total cases in the state rise to 1,44,177, including 1,33,427 recoveries and 4,556 deaths. Active cases stand at 6,194.

Bihar reported 794 new COVID-19 infections till yesterday, taking the count of active cases in the state to 6,461, the State Health Department informed.

As many as 230 new COVID-19 cases, 172 recoveries and zero deaths reported in Manipur today. The total number of cases is now at 22,548 including 19,431 recoveries, 2,886 active cases and 231 deaths. The recovery rate is 86.17 per cent.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 reached 6,980 in Himachal Pradesh, with 546 new cases being reported today, according to the State Health Department.

Haryana reported 2,212 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally in the state to 2,09,251 A total of 1,87,559 discharged so far after recovering from the infection, death toll 2,113. Active cases stand at 19,579.

Puducherry reported 69 new COVID-19 cases, 102 discharges and one death. Total positive cases in the Union Territory rise to 36,533 till date, including 670 active cases, 35,254 recoveries and 609 deaths, according to the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Puducherry.

Gujarat reported 1,340 new cases of COVID-19, seven deaths and 1,113 recoveries today. Total number of cases in state is 1,92,982 including 1,76,475 recoveries and 3,830 deaths till now. Total active cases are 12,677. (ANI)

