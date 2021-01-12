New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): India has reported a total of 1,04,79,179 COVID-19 cases according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

With 18,385 more discharges, the cumulative recoveries reached 1,01,11,294. As many as 167 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,51,327.

According to the Ministry of Health, India has 2,16,558 active COVID-19 cases currently.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 18,26,52,887 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to January 11 including 8,97,056 samples tested yesterday.

Ahead of the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive scheduled to start from January 16, the delivery of consignments started in the country on Tuesday.

In a development, India records the lowest new cases in seven months, 12,584 found positive in the last 24 hours. 25 States/UTs have less than 5,000 active cases. The total number of persons found positive with UK variant strain of #COVID19 is 96, no addition in the last 24 hours: Ministry of Health.

Delhi reported 386 new COVID-19 cases, 545 recoveries and 16 deaths. Total cases: 6,30,892, total recoveries: 6,17,006, death toll: 10,707, active cases: 3,179.

Odisha on Tuesday reported 225 new COVID-19 cases, according to the Information and Public Relations Department of Odisha.

Till Tuesday, a total of 72,29,948 samples were tested in the state of which 3,32,331 samples have tested positive including the new cases. Active cases are 2,113.

The new COVID recoveries in the state are 228 making the total recoveries in the state stand at 3,28,271.

Telangana recorded a total of 301 new COVID-19 cases, 293 discharges and two deaths on Monday.

The State Health Department said that the total count for the COVID-19 cases in the state increased to 2,90,309. The tally of discharges and deaths stand at 2,84,217 and 1,568 respectively.

Andhra Pradesh has reported 197 new COVID-19 cases, 234 recoveries and two deaths today. Total cases: 8,85,234, total recoveries: 8,75,690, death toll: 7133, active cases: 2411.

Maharashtra has reported 2936 new COVID19 cases, 3282 recoveries and 50 deaths today. Total cases: 19,74,488, total recoveries: 18,71,270, death toll: 50,151, active cases: 51,892.

Manipur reported 32 new COVID19 cases and 28 recoveries today, says State Health Department. Total cases so far: 28,725, total recoveries: 27,879, active cases: 481, total deaths: 365, recovery rate is 97.05 per cent.

Kerala has reported 5,507 new COVID19 cases and 4,270 recoveries today. Total recoveries: 7,51,659, active cases at 64,556.

Tamil Nadu reported 671 new COVID19 cases, 827 recoveries and eight deaths today. Total cases: 8,27,614, total recoveries: 8,08,571, death toll: 12,236, active cases: 6,807.

Rajasthan has reported 429 new COVID-19 cases, 568 recoveries and two deaths today. Total cases: 3,13,425, total recoveries: 3,04,104, death toll: 2736, active cases: 6585. (ANI)

