New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) India's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 97,67,371 with 31,521 fresh infections, while the total number of recoveries surged to 92.53 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 94.74 per cent, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll rose to 1,41,772 with 412 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 92,53,306.

The active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the fourth consecutive day. There are 3,72,293 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprise 3.81 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, and 90 lakh on November 20.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 15,07,59,726 samples had been tested up to December 9 with 9,22,959 samples being tested on Wednesday.

