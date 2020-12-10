After several delays, CD Projekt officially launched the action-adventure game 'Cyberpunk 2077' in India. The game was first teased eight years ago i.e. in 2012. Then a year later, the company released a short teaser that attracted the gamers towards the video game and in 2018, Cyberpunk 2077 was showcased for the first time. Since then, Cyberpunk fans were eagerly waiting for its launch. The game is available for purchase via Amazon India, Games The Shop & Steam. Though the video game has been receiving positive reviews, there are several things that you should know before purchasing. Cyberpunk 2077 Developers Receive Death Threats Over Launch Delay: Report.

Cyberpunk 2077 is developed by Polish video game developer 'CD Projekt Red' that got fame with the Witcher franchise especially Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The game is released on Xbox One, PS4, PC and Google Stadia.

Cyberpunk 2077 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

And for those of you who'd like to play #Cyberpunk2077 via streaming, you can access the game now on @GoogleStadia and @NVIDIAGFN. No downloads! pic.twitter.com/jB9ABUn2iK — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 10, 2020

The game will also be playable on PS5 & Xbox Series S, Series X. On PC, the game occupies 70GB of disk space and on PS4/PS5, the size is over 100GB. On Xbox, the game takes up 60GB.

Cyberpunk 2077 (Photo Credits: Cyberpunk 2077)

Set in the year 2077, the game is set in an interesting dystopian place called night city in California. Actor Keanu Reeves, an icon of cyberpunk genre 90s movie Matrix, has lent his voice, face & performance to a character in the Cyberpunk 2077 game. The actor plays Jhonny Silverhand in the action-adventure game. Customers purchasing the game will get the GOG code included and will have to redeem the code on the GOG website. Digital goodies include a game soundtrack, art booklet, Cyberpunk 2077 sourcebook, wallpapers for desktop & mobile. Coming to the pricing, Cyberpunk 2077 costs Rs 2,499 on Amazon.in for the PC version whereas the PS4 & Xbox One version is priced at Rs 3,999.

