New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): In a significant achievement, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage on Wednesday crossed 52 crores (52,32,53,450) landmark milestone.

As per the 7 pm provisional report, 20,58,952 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 4,30,665 vaccine doses given as the second dose in the age group 18-44 years.

Cumulatively, 18,45,43,154persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and a total of 1,34,04,637have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Five states namely Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 1 Crore Cumulative Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21.

As on Day-208 of the vaccination drive, a total of 40,02,634 vaccine doses were given. (ANI)

