New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 184.52 crores on Saturday, as per the provisional reports by 7 am, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The ministry informed that this record has been achieved through 2,20,93,346 sessions of vaccine administration.

As per the ministry, the administration of the Covid-19 vaccine for the age group of 12 to 14 years was started on 16 March 2022 and so far, 1.81 Crore (1,81,21,823) adolescents have been provided with the first dose.

Apart from this, a total of 2,33,27,952 precaution doses have been administered to people of age more than 60 years, which included 44,74,440 doses to Health Care Workers (HCWs) and 68,97,755 doses to Frontline Workers (FLWs), said the ministry.

"Excluding the precaution doses, these 1,84,52,44,856 administered vaccine doses involved 1,04,03,737 (1st dose) and 1,00,00,984 (2nd dose) to the HCWs and 1,84,13,339 (1st dose) and 1,75,12,279 (2nd dose) were taken by the FLWs," said the statement issued by the ministry.

"As many as 5,72,68,440 (1st dose) and 3,83,56,896 (2nd dose) were given to the people of the age group 15-18 years. 55,46,83,438 (1st doses) have been taken by the age group 18-44 years, while 46,66,28,426 have taken their 2nd doses. 20,27,60,965 (1st doses) and 18,54,85,333 (2nd doses) have been administered to the age group 45-59 years," it further said.

According to the ministry, following a continuous downward trend, India's Active Caseload declined to 13,445 Active cases, which now constituted 0.03 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

India's recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent, where 1,404 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,24,92,326.

The statement also revealed that in the last 24 hours, 1,260 new COVID-19 cases were reported.

As many as 5,28,021 total COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, thus taking the record of cumulative tests conducted to over 79.02 Cr (79,02,98,979).

The country has seen a sustained fall in the weekly and daily Positivity Rates too. The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.23 per cent and the daily positivity rate is also reported to be 0.24 per cent. (ANI)

