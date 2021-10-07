New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): With the administration of 43,09,525 COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 92.63 crores, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

As per provisional reports, till 7 am today, 92,63,68,608 vaccine doses have been administered so far through 90,14,182 sessions.

Meanwhile, the country reported 22,431 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The active caseload is presently 2,44,198, which is the lowest in 204 days.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.95 per cent which is currently at its highest peak since March 2020. (ANI)

