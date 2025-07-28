New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that India successfully neutralized any attack by Pakistan, and that no important assets of the Indian armed forces were damaged during the hostilities between India and Pakistan after the launch of Operation Sindoor on May 7 this year. He further said that nine terrorist infra sites in Pakistan were hit in precision strikes in which "over 100 terrorists, their trainers and handlers were targeted."

Initiating the discussion on 'Operation Sindoor' in Lok Sabha, the Defence Minister said, "I feel proud when I say this, that our defence systems, counter drone systems, and electronic equipment completely foiled Pakistan's attack. Pakistan could not hit any of the targets, and no important asset was damaged. Our security arrangements were quite vigorous. We stopped every attack. For this, I commend the brave Indian armed forces, who put water on each plan of the enemies."

Detailing the hostilities by Pakistan, the Union Minister said that on May 10, the neighbouring country targeted Indian Air force bases and military establishment through electronic warfare too.

"On 8 May 2025, selected Pakistani air defence system, and sensor network were targeted with precision guided missiles. We were totally focused on self defence, neither was it provocative. Attacks by Pakistan started from 7 May and continued, and on May 10 around 1:30 AM Pakistan used drones, long range missiles and other weapons. They also used electronic warfare technologies, on their target was Indian Air Force's air bases, and military Cantts," the defence minister said.

Urging the opposition members to show appreciation for the armed forces, he added, "To the Opposition too, atleast now thump your hands to praise the Armed forces."

The Minister said multiple bases and areas in Pakistan, including Chaklala, Sargodha, Rafiqui, Rahim Yaar Khan, Jacobabad and more were targeted.

"The Indian armed forces on the Western front, targetted Pakistani air bases, command and control systems, military infrastructure, and our armed forces worked to make the mission successful. Our force targeted Chaklala, Sargodha, Rafiqui, Rahim Yaar Khan, Jacobabad, Sukh, and Bhalari big air bases, and the whole world saw the courage of the Indian forces," he added.

The Defence Minister also informed the Lok Sabha about the "in-depth study" conducted by the armed forces prior to launching Operation Sindoor. He said that India chose to inflict maximum damage to terrorists while ensuring that civilians remained unharmed.

"The entire operation was concluded within 22 minutes," Singh said.

The discussion on Operation Sindoor, scheduled to take place for over 16 hours, was supposed to begin earlier in the Lower House. However, Lok Sabha was adjourned thrice till 2 pm amid ruckus, with Opposition MPs entering the Well of the Lower House. (ANI)

