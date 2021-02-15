New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) The country's exports grew by 6.16 per cent to USD 27.45 billion in January, according to data by the commerce ministry.

Imports too grew by 2 per cent to about USD 42 billion, leaving a trade deficit of USD 14.54 billion during the month under review, the data showed.

Exports during April-January this fiscal dipped by 13.58 per cent to USD 228.25 billion, while imports declined by 25.92 per cent to USD 300.26 billion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)