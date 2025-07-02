Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 2 (ANI): All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has alleged that India's "geopolitical clout" seems to be "rapidly diminishing" under the BJP-led government and hoped that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will raise "few pertinent questions with the international community" during his five-nation tour, specially with regard to Pakistan not facing diplomatic isolation despite its support to cross-border terrorism.

In a post on X, Trinamool Congress took a dig at PM Modi, terming him "globe-trotting PRadhan Mantri".

It also raised questions about US President Donald Trump meeting Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir.

"Now that our globe-trotting PRadhan Mantri is on his longest foreign tour in a decade, he might as well raise a few pertinent questions with the international community: How is it that a country that has institutionalised terrorism as its de facto state policy faces no diplomatic isolation. How is the 'Leader of the Free World openly professing love for a terror hub, offering trade deals, and sharing meals with its Army Chief," the party said in its post on X.

The party did not name Pakistan but said the neighbouring country continues to receive financial aid from global organisations.

"Why are global and regional financial bodies showering billions in aid on a state that harbours extremists and bleeds its neighbours. Where does India really stand in the evolving global order? And why does our much-hyped 'geopolitical clout' seem to be rapidly diminishing? Yes, do strike your signature poses, @narendramodi, for the camera is your true calling. But maybe ensure that the taxpayer money fuelling your photo-ops abroad doesn't go completely to waste?", the party said in the post.

PM Modi on Wednesday left on a five-nation visit to Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia from July 2 to 9. He will attend the BRICS Summit in Brazil with the visit seeking to expand areas of cooperation and bilateral ties with the five countries. (ANI)

