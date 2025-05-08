New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): India on early Wednesday carried out precision strikes at the terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Operation Sindoor targeted nine sites which were successfully hit.

The Indian Army took to X and uploaded three videos, which showed strikes at Gulpur Terrorist Camp, Abbas Terrorist Camp in the Kotli area and Mehmoona Joya Terrorist Camp.

Abbas Terrorist Camp at Kotli, situated 13 Km from the Line of Control (POJK), which is the nerve centre for training suicide bombers of Lashkar-e-Taiba and a key training infrastructure for over 50 terrorists, was destroyed at 1.04 am on Wednesday.

In another post, the Indian Army posted a video of strike at the Gulpur Terrorist Camp, which is 30 Km from the Line of Control in Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. (PoJK).

According to the Indian Army, the camp was a control centre and Base of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), used for the revival of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The camp was destroyed at 1.08 am on Wednesday.

In another video released, the Indian Army destroyed Mehmoona Joya Terrorist Camp at Sialkot, which is 12 km from the International Boundary.

"Key training centre of Hizbul Mujahideen used as control centre for revival of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir," Indian Army said on X.

It was destroyed at 1.11 am on Wednesday.

Markaz Subhan Allah was also targeted in precision strikes.

Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur, operational since 2015, is main centre of JeM for training and indoctrination and serves as operational headquarter of JeM. It is associated with terrorist plannings by JeM including Pulwama attack on Feb 14, 2019. The Markaz consists of residences of JeM Chief Maulana Masood Azhar, de-facto Chief of JeM Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar, Maulana Ammar and other family members of Masood Azhar. Masood Azhar has made several addresses from this facility extolling anti-India rhetoric and appealing to youth to join Islamic Jihad. JeM conducts regular arms, physical and religious training for its cadres at Markaz Subhan Allah.

Markaz Taiba, Muridke, established in the year 2000, Markaz Taiba is the 'alma mater' and the most important training centre of LeT located in Nangal Sahdan, Muridke, Sheikhupura, Punjab, Pakistan. The complex holds arms and physical trainings facility, as well as dawa'h and radicalisation for terror entities both from within Pakistan and abroad.

This Markaz enrols around 1000 students in different courses annually thereby highlighting the role of this Markaz in churning out terror entities for LeT annually. Osama Bin Laden had financed Rs 10 million for construction of Mosque & Guest House within the Markaz Taiba complex. At the behest of Pakistan's ISI, all the perpetrators of 26/11 Mumbai attack including Ajmal Kasab were imparted 'Daura-e-Ribbat' (intelligence training) at this facility. David Coleman Headley & Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the prime conspirators of 26/11 Mumbai attacks, had visited Muridke along with Abdul Rehman Sayed @ Pasha, Haroon and Khurram (coconspirators) on instructions of Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi.

The Armed Forces also conducted strike on Sarjal / Tehra Kalan, located in the Shakargarh Tehsil of Narowal District in Punjab, Pakistan. It is main launching facility of Jaishe-Mohammad (JeM) for infiltration of terrorists into JK. As part of concerted strategy of Pak- ISI to conceal terror infrastructure in government buildings, Sarjal facility is being operated from the premises of a Primary Health Center (PHC) in Tehra Kalan Village of Sarjal area.

This JeM facility is around 6 km from IB in Samba Sector of Jammu, J&K. This terrorist camp has been used as the base for the digging of cross-border tunnels for infiltration of terrorists. It is also launching base for drones by which arms/ammunition/narcotics and warlike stores are dropped into Indian territory. JeM terrorists Mohammad Adnan Ali @ Doctor and Kashif Jan regularly visit this terrorist camp and JeM de-facto chief Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar supervises overall operations. It is actively being used by JeM to infiltrate terrorists and for smuggling arms & ammunition into India.

Markaz Ahle Hadith Barnala, Bhimber, located at outskirts of Barnala town on Kote Jamel road, is prominent Marjaz of LeT in PoJK and is used for infiltration of LeT terrorists and arms/ammunition into Poonch - RajauriReasi sector. This Markaz is also used as staging centre for LeT terrorists before infiltrating into Indian territory. It can accommodate 100 -150 cadres. LeT terror operatives Qasim Gujjar @ Mahrore, Qasim Khanda and Anas Jarar operate from this Markaz and reside in its vicinity. Operational commanders of LeT visit this Markaz for organizing and supervising terrorist activities of LeT / Jamaat-ud-Dawa /Jammu & Kashmir United Movement.

Shawai Nallah Camp, Muzaffarabad Shawai Nallah Camp, also known as Bait-ul-Mujahideen, is located near Chelabandi bridge on Muzaffarabad-Neelum Road, Muzaffarabad, PoJK. It is one of the most important camps of LeT. Attackers of 26/11 Mumbai Attack including Ajmal Kasab had received terrorist training in this Camp. This camp is used for recruitment, registration and training of LeT cadres and has been functional since early 2000. It is used as base camp for imparting Daura-e-Aam training, which includes religious indoctrination, physical training, tactical training regarding use of GPS, map reading and arms training for rifles and grenades. Pak-ISI also facilitates by providing trainers of Pak Army to provide weapons training to LeT terrorists. It is a large training camp which can accommodate 200-250 LeT cadres at a time. This camp is also utilized as staging camp for LeT terrorists before infiltrating into Indian territory. LeT terrorists camping here are sent to launching facilities located opposite North Kashmir.

Markaz Syedna Bilal is the main centre of JeM in PoJK, located opposite Red Fort, Muzaffarabad. This facility is used as transit camp for JeM terrorists prior to their launching into J-K. At any point of time, 50-100 cadres reside in this facility. JeM operational commander and JeM head of PoJK, Mufti Asghar Khan Kashmiri is in-charge of the facility. Abdullah Jehadi@ Abdullah Kashmiri and Aashiq Nengroo (Indian Fugitive) also operate from this centre. Commandos of Special Service Group (SSG) of Pak Army also impart training to JeM cadres at this facility.

These terrorist groups have been provided with infrastructure concealed in government facilities to carry out their operations in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK). Several training camps (Markaz), and Launch Pads of these terror outfits are currently being run near army facilities.

While Launch pads are extensively used for staging / arms training activities, religious indoctrination and other support activities such as funding, propaganda, expansion etc. are being carried out with backing of Pakistani Establishment in larger facilities that are located well-inside Pakistan.

India had said that perpetrators of Pahalgam terror attack will face severe punishment. (ANI)

