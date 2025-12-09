New Delhi (India) December 9 (ANI): Former Environment Secretary Leena Nandan has said that India's decade-long opposition to using trade measures as climate instruments has finally been acknowledged at the global level, with this year's COP declaration formally recognising the need for a dialogue on trade and climate change.

Addressing the Post-COP Dialogue titled "Beyond Belem - Charting the Next Phase of Global Climate Action" hosted by the Chintan Research Foundation (CRF) and TERI, Nandan said the inclusion of trade in the outcome text marks a "major takeaway" for developing countries, especially after years of resistance from developed economies.

She noted that India had flagged the issue as early as 2015 during the Paris COP, when the Prime Minister's national statement made it clear that unilateral economic barriers or trade measures under the climate banner would not be acceptable. Despite the issue being brushed aside for years, she said India continued to build consensus among developing blocs.

Nandan recalled that last year in Baku, India was able to mobilise Like-Minded Developing Countries (LMDCs), BASIC (Brazil, South Africa, India, China), and the G77 to issue a statement on the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), calling it an "elephant in the room" that needed to be confronted.

According to her, the fact that CBAM is set to become operational next year made it critical for the COP process to finally acknowledge trade-related concerns. "The recognition this year that trade cannot be used as an environmental barrier and must be discussed openly is a significant achievement, led by sustained efforts of India," she said.

Highlighting other key elements of the COP outcome, Nandan said the strong emphasis on adaptation reflects an important shift towards climate justice and the priorities of the Global South. She added that the extensive discussion on carbon dioxide removal (CDR) opens new opportunities for countries like India that are innovating natural and technology-based solutions for carbon removal.

She also linked the Brazil-led "Mudra" concept on collective climate action with India's own initiatives, including Mission LiFE, emphasising that India's messaging on individual and community-driven action has clearly resonated in global climate discourse.

The event's inaugural session included welcome remarks by Chintan Research Foundation (CRF) President Shishir Priyadarshi and TERI Director General Vibha Dhawan. (ANI)

