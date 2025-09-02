New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday said India's sustainability model is built on a development strategy that balances economic growth with ecological protection while speaking at the 20th Global Sustainability Summit themed "Reimagining Sustainability: Resilient. Regenerative. Responsible."

The Union Minister added that countries need to adopt new growth models and resilient development priorities, placing sustainability at the centre of policy-making.

"India's model of sustainability, too, has a development strategy based on a balance between economy and ecology at its core. Countries need to re-engineer a new growth model and resilient growth development priorities, and make sustainability central to the policy sector," Yadav said.

The Union Minister stressed that sustainability must be at the core of development strategies, highlighting measures such as the circular economy model, nature-positive actions, green manufacturing and behaviour change for responsible consumption.

"Countries need to make sustainability foundational to growth by an ambitious economy-wide solution that encompasses Circular Economy models, nature, positive actions, green manufacturing and advancing behaviour change for responsible practices. Narrative is mindful utilisation over mindless consumption," he added.

Yadav also spoke about reforms recently introduced by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to support sustainable growth. He said that on August 29, the government enacted the Revised Green Credit Programme, which sets up a formal system for environmental auditing across India.

"The Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change has revised the methodology for the Green Credit Program, introducing innovative provisions, such as direct participation by private entities. On August 29, we enacted the Environment Audit Rules 2025. These rules establish a formal framework for environmental auditing across India. The new rules, which take effect immediately, are designed to supplement the existing government monitoring and inspection framework, rather than replace it," the minister explained.

Yadav also announced the launch of the National Critical Mineral Mission 2025, under which 24 minerals have been identified as critical and strategic for India's economy and national security.

"The Government of India has launched the National Critical Mineral Mission 2025. Under this mission, 24 minerals have been identified as critical and strategic minerals, and 29 other minerals have been considered important for strengthening the country's economic development and national security, taking cognisance of the provisions of the National Critical Mineral Mission. In 2025, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, has notified certain amendments through the forest conservation and argumentation rules," Yadav said. (ANI)

