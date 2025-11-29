Mumbai (Maharashtra), [India], November 29 (ANI): IndiGo on Saturday announced new direct routes and increased flight frequencies from Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).

"IndiGo, India's preferred airline, announces the launch of new direct routes and frequency additions from the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), further strengthening connectivity from the newly inaugurated airport to destinations across the country," read the company's release.

Also Read | Deepti Chaurasia Suicide Case: Chilling Details Emerge After Kamla Pasand Pan Masala Owner Kamal Kishor Chaurasia's Daughter-in-Law's Suicide; Husband, Mother-in-Law Booked.

The airline will operate daily flights between NMIA and Coimbatore, as well as between NMIA and Chennai, starting December 29, 2025. Additionally, IndiGo will offer 5x weekly flights between NMIA and Vadodara from December 30, 2025, and increase frequency on the NMIA-North Goa route from December 26, 2025.

"Daily flights between NMIA-Coimbatore and NMIA-Chennai, effective 29 December 2025. 5x weekly flights between NMIA and Vadodara, starting 30 December 2025 and 5x weekly frequency addition on NMIA-North Goa route, starting 26 December 2025," added the release.

Also Read | Did IAF Chief AP Singh Resign After Losing 7 Rafale and 1 Tejas? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Letter Circulated by Pakistani Propaganda Accounts.

This expansion solidifies IndiGo's role in developing NMIA as a strategic aviation gateway, supporting regional growth and investment. The new routes and frequencies aim to enhance connectivity and provide seamless travel options for passengers.

"Building on the recent announcement of starting 10 inaugural routes, this addition solidifies IndiGo'srole in the development of India's newest aviation gateway. As NMIA grows as a strategic aviationgateway, it is expected to support regional development and investment, in line with India's vision of aconnected and future-ready aviation network," added the release.

Flight Schedule: NMIA-Coimbatore, daily, 09:00-10:45; Coimbatore-NMIA, daily, 11:15-13:05; NMIA-Chennai, daily, 19:40-21:35; Chennai-NMIA, daily, 06:10-08:15.

Meanwhile, NMIA-Vadodara will operate on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, 15:00-16:05; Vadodara-NMIA to operate on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, 16:40-17:45; Goa-NMIA to operate on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, 14:15-15:20 and NMIA-Goa will operate on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, 12:45-13:45. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)