New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): IndiGo Airlines issued a travel advisory on Tuesday, confirming that flight operations to and from Gulf countries had stabilised and were operating as per schedule.

However, the airline also alerted passengers about possible delays on some international routes due to continued airspace restrictions over Iran.

Also Read | World Wi-Fi Day 2025: India Moves Towards Deeper Nationwide Wi-Fi Coverage, Says Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

In a post on X, IndiGo wrote, "The flight operations into, out of, and through the Gulf countries have stabilised and are operating as scheduled."

Despite this, the airline stated that certain flights may still experience delays or route changes due to the restricted Iranian airspace. "However, as airspace over Iran remains restricted, some flights may take alternate routes, which could result in longer travel times," the statement added.

Also Read | Railway Ticket Price Hike: Indian Railways Set To Revise Passenger Fares From July 1, Check Details.

Passengers have been advised to monitor their flight status closely to stay informed about any last-minute changes or delays.

IndiGo further assured travellers of full support during their journey. "We recommend keeping a close watch on your flight status for the latest updates. Rest assured, we are here to assist you and ensure smooth facilitation throughout your journey."

"Thank you for your continued understanding and trust as we work to bring you safely to your destination," according to the advisory.

Earlier today, Flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport have been severely affected since last night, with 48 cancellations reported across both arrivals and departures, according to airport sources.

Among the affected services, 28 were incoming flights and 20 were outbound, with national carrier Air India and low-cost operator IndiGo bearing the brunt of the disruptions.

Air India had 17 arrival and 10 departure cancellations, totalling 27 flights. IndiGo followed with eight arrival and seven departure cancellations, amounting to 15 flights. Other airlines, including global carriers, saw three arrivals and three departures cancelled.

This came following a significant escalation that unfolded in the region after Iran launched multiple missiles targeting US military installations in Qatar and Iraq, including Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar-- the largest US military installation in the region, according to CNN.

The attacks were believed to be a retaliatory move by Iran following US airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities -- Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow -- in the early hours of Sunday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)