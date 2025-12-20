New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): India's domestic airline IndiGo on Saturday issued a travel advisory warning of potential flight disruptions to Ranchi, Jammu, and Hindon airports due to low visibility caused by dense fog.

In its statement, IndiGo said it is closely monitoring the weather and advised passengers to stay up to date on the latest flight information.

"Low visibility and fog over #Ranchi, #Jammu and #Hindon (Airport) may impact flight schedules. We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly. We request that you stay updated on your flight status bit.ly/3ZWAQXd. Please be assured that our teams are here to assist you at every step and provide full support. We look forward to clearer skies and a swift return to our regular schedule. Thank you for your patience and understanding," said Indigo in its travel advisory.

Meanwhile, at Jaisalmer Airport, flight operations have been affected by low visibility caused by the dense fog. As a result, airlines have been directed to strictly follow passenger facilitation norms, in the interest of passenger safety and convenience.

Earlier, due to dense fog prevailing over the national capital, Indira Gandhi International Airport issued a passenger advisory on Saturday morning, stating that low-visibility procedures were in progress. However, the Delhi airport also mentioned all flight operations are functioning normally in the city.

In its 7:00 am statement, the airport advised passengers to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates.

"Low Visibility Procedures are still in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are functioning normally. Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates," said the statement.

Delhi's air quality deteriorated on Saturday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 384 at around 8 am, placing it in the 'very poor' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The national capital recorded a higher AQI compared to Friday, when it stood at 374 at around 4 pm. As a result, large parts of the city were blanketed in a dense layer of toxic smog, significantly reducing visibility and causing discomfort to residents. (ANI)

