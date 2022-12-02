Mumbai, Dec 2 (PTI) An IndiGo plane flying from Kannur to Doha was diverted to the airport here on Friday due to a technical issue.

The airline said the flight 6E-1715 was diverted to Mumbai as a precaution.

"The operating crew noticed a technical issue and diverted the aircraft to Mumbai for necessary maintenance. The passengers are being accommodated on an alternative aircraft for their onward journey," it said in a statement.

According to a senior DGCA official, the aircraft was diverted due to a hydraulic leak.

Kannur is in Kerala.

Details about the number of passengers onboard the aircraft was not immediately available.

