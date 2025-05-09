New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has strongly condemned the recent attack by the Pakistani Army targeting a Gurudwara Sahib and Sikh civilians in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir.

Calling the act "cowardly and shameful", DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka and general secretary Jagdeep Singh Kahlon expressed solidarity with the victims' families and assured full support to them.

Addressing a press conference in the capital, Kalka and Kahlon said while the Pakistani army is engaged in a confrontation with the Indian security forces, instead of engaging military targets, it has resorted to targeting religious sites and civilians -- an act that, they said, reflects its inability to face the Indian Army directly.

"Our four Sikh brothers were martyred in this heinous attack on the Gurudwara Sahib," Kalka said, adding that the DSGMC stands firmly with the bereaved families and will provide every possible assistance.

"We share their grief and will not hesitate in extending any help they require," he said.

The DSGMC also appealed to the Government of India to assign them responsibilities in relief and support operations.

"Wherever the government deems appropriate, we are ready to serve with full devotion," Kahlon stated.

Reaffirming their commitment to humanitarian service, the leaders said the Delhi Gurudwara Committee has always been at the forefront during times of crisis and will continue to serve the nation with dedication.

"In this difficult time faced by the country, we are with the nation and its people," Kalka concluded.

