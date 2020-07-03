Indore, Jul 3 (PTI) Three people were injured on Friday when a 150 kilogram fire extinguisher fell in the Indore bench premises of Madhya Pradesh High Court, the loud noise causing momentary panic, police said.

The incident happened when the men were involved in pinning it to a wall as part of routine maintenance of fire safety equipment, an official said.

"The 150kg fire extinguishing gas cylinder fell from a height. One person was injured in the arm while two others had minor injuries," City Superintendent of Police BPS Parihar said.

He denied social media forwards which claimed that a cylinder had burst in the HC premises.

Manish Yadav, an advocate, said the loud sound created panic for a brief period in the court complex.

"It took place on the ground floor near the second appeal section. Around 50 advocates were present in four video conference halls of the High Court building when the incident took place," Yadav added.

