Indore, May 17 (PTI) The municipal corporation of Indore, the cleanest city in India, on Wednesday, opened the first "RRR" centre based on Reduce, Reuse and Recycle concept.

Indore city mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said citizens can donate old clothes, toys, shoes, furniture, books, and glasses among other items to this centre opened in Rajkumar Bridge area. This material will be made usable and provided to the needy.

Indore has been holding the top rank in the National Cleanliness Survey for six years.

Similar RRR centres will be opened across the city for the proper disposal of unused goods, he said.

"A large number of old books and textbooks are being deposited in the RRR centre. We are thinking of opening libraries in slums and keeping these books there," said Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Harshika Singh.

