By Lalit Narayan Kandpal

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Indore Commissioner Pratibha Pal's hard work deserves appreciation as she worked for nine complete months during her pregnancy for cleanliness of the city and the Centre on Saturday ranked Indore as India's cleanest city for the fifth time in a row.

Also Read | Indian Youth Congress Files Police Complaint Against Kangana Ranaut for 'Seditious' Remarks on Social Media.

Speaking to ANI, the commissioner said, "It was difficult to work during pregnancy but the dedication and commitment of our team motivated us to work. Our team always used to push and pull me to work hard. The good work of a team also motivates us to work hard."

The commissioner also praised the dedication of the Indore people towards cleanliness.

Also Read | Haryana Civil Services Mains Exam 2021 Postponed By HPSC Due to ‘Administrative’ Reasons; Revised Schedule To Be Announced Soon.

"When they go out of the city, they proudly say that they came from the cleanest city in India. Their 100 per cent efforts led Indore to remain in the first position," she said.

She further said that the people of Indore are always ready to follow the instructions given by the corporation.

"Whatever the criteria we set before the people of Indore, they always follow it such as the separation of dry and wet waste. All those 11,000 sanitation workers did an excellent job in the past five consecutive years," she said.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Indore Shankar Lalwani also praised the dedication and hard work of the Indore Commissioner for the cleanliness of the city.

"Indore has again managed to win the award of India's cleanest city. Behind this, public representatives and the resolution of cleanliness workers are responsible," Lalwani said.

"But the efforts and hard work of Indore Commissioner Pratibha Pal are also appreciable as she had worked for complete nine months during her pregnancy and returned only after two days of her delivery," he said.

Earlier today, President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2021 at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan in which Madhya Pradesh's Indore has been ranked India's cleanest city for the fifth time in a row.

Gujarat's Surat was named the second cleanest city, while Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh was ranked third on the list. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)