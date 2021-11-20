Chandigarh, November 20: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) on Saturday postponed the HCS mains exam. The Haaryana Civil Services mains exam 2021 was scheduled to be conducted from December 3 to 5 at Panchkula. The exam has been postponed due to administrative reasons. The announcement was made in this regard by the Public Relations Department of the state.

DPR Haryana shared a notice issued by the HPSC on its official Twitter handle. The official notice reads, “In continuation to the announcement date 05.10.2021 regarding the conduct of Main Examination for the posts of HCS (Ex. Br,) & other Allied Services Examination - 2021 from 03.12.2021 to 05.12.2021 at Panchkula, it is hereby announced for the general information of the candidates that the Commission has reconsidered the matter and decided to postpone the aforesaid Main Examination due to administrative reasons.” IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2021 Released At ibps.in; Here Are Steps Download The Hall Ticket.

Tweet By DPR Haryana:

हरियाणा लोक सेवा आयोग ने HCS की मुख्य परीक्षा को स्थगित किया, यह परीक्षा 3-5 दिसंबर 2021 तक पंचकूला में आयोजित की जानी थी. परीक्षा का नया शेड्यूल जल्दी जारी किया जाएगा. pic.twitter.com/aJP7RSclJz — DPR Haryana (@DiprHaryana) November 20, 2021

The Commission will release the further schedule of the examination as and when fixed. It has asked candidates appearing for the exam to visit the official website - hpsc.gov.in - for the revised schedule. Notably, HPSC HCS 2021 result for the prelims exam was announced on September 24. The prelims exam was conducted on September 12. The HPSC conducts the Haryana Civil Services (Exe.) branch exam every year for recruiting candidates for the state civil services and the allied services.

