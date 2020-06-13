Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    141842

  • Total Deaths

    8498

  • Total Recovered

    147195

  • Total Confirmed

    297535
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Indore Idol Makers Stare at Losses Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Agency News ANI| Jun 13, 2020 05:32 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | Indore Idol Makers Stare at Losses Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): Several idol makers in Indore say they are staring at huge losses amid COVID-19 crisis as they are unable to obtain raw materials required to make idols ahead of Ganesh Utsav.

There are many sculptors in Indore who start preparations for the Ganesh Utsav since Holi, which they could not do this time.

Also Read | Kerala: Guruvayur Temple Closed Again From June 13 as Nearby Areas Declared COVID-19 Hotspots.

People making sculptures in Indore's Murti Gali make more than idols at different festivals every year. Thousands of idols are made by people from every family here and earnings help them to survive for an entire year.

Speaking to ANI, Deepu Kumhar said, "I make Ganesh idols. My entire family makes 5,000 idols every year. Amid the current situation, we are unable to get raw material and we have spent all our earnings."

Also Read | Delhi Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 2,137 COVID-19 Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 12, 2020.

"We were unable to make idols this year. We did make a few idols before lockdown but we were able to sell them when the lockdown was imposed. Now we have borrowed money and we are making idols. The materials used to make idols has become expensive now," he added.

Another sculptor, Bhagwati Bai Thakur said that she was unable to buy ration amid the lockdown. Her house was in the containment zone due to which nobody helped her during that critical time.

"We have 20 people in our families and it is becoming difficult for us to feed them. We couldn't buy colours and other materials to make Ganesh idols," she added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Bhagwati Bai Thakur Festival of colors India Indore Madhya Pradesh nAnother sculptor
You might also like
Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia 2019–20 Live Score and Free Streaming Online in IST: How to Watch Live Telecast 2nd Leg of Semi-Final Football Match on TV As Per India Time?
Football

Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia 2019–20 Live Score and Free Streaming Online in IST: How to Watch Live Telecast 2nd Leg of Semi-Final Football Match on TV As Per India Time?
Kerala: Guruvayur Temple Closed Again From June 13 as Nearby Areas Declared COVID-19 Hotspots
News

Kerala: Guruvayur Temple Closed Again From June 13 as Nearby Areas Declared COVID-19 Hotspots
Yuzvendra Chahal Calls Chris Gayle Uncle After Universe Boss Tried to Troll the Indian Spinner on Instagram
Cricket

Yuzvendra Chahal Calls Chris Gayle Uncle After Universe Boss Tried to Troll the Indian Spinner on Instagram
Maharashtra Crosses 1 Lakh COVID-19 Cases With 3,493 New Infections, Death Toll 3,717
News

Maharashtra Crosses 1 Lakh COVID-19 Cases With 3,493 New Infections, Death Toll 3,717
Tamil Nadu Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 1,982 COVID-19 Cases, Tally Crosses 40,000
India

Tamil Nadu Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 1,982 COVID-19 Cases, Tally Crosses 40,000
New BS6 Maruti Celerio S-CNG Variants Launched in India at Rs 5.36 Lakh; Check Prices & Specifications
Auto

New BS6 Maruti Celerio S-CNG Variants Launched in India at Rs 5.36 Lakh; Check Prices & Specifications
OnePlus 8 5G & OnePlus 8 Pro 5G Smartphones to Go on Limited Sale in India on June 15 via Amazon.in & OnePlus.in
Technology

OnePlus 8 5G & OnePlus 8 Pro 5G Smartphones to Go on Limited Sale in India on June 15 via Amazon.in & OnePlus.in
OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Flagship Smartphones Receive Google's Android 11 Beta Update
Technology

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Flagship Smartphones Receive Google's Android 11 Beta Update
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement