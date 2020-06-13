India News | Indore Idol Makers Stare at Losses Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): Several idol makers in Indore say they are staring at huge losses amid COVID-19 crisis as they are unable to obtain raw materials required to make idols ahead of Ganesh Utsav.

There are many sculptors in Indore who start preparations for the Ganesh Utsav since Holi, which they could not do this time.

People making sculptures in Indore's Murti Gali make more than idols at different festivals every year. Thousands of idols are made by people from every family here and earnings help them to survive for an entire year.

Speaking to ANI, Deepu Kumhar said, "I make Ganesh idols. My entire family makes 5,000 idols every year. Amid the current situation, we are unable to get raw material and we have spent all our earnings."

"We were unable to make idols this year. We did make a few idols before lockdown but we were able to sell them when the lockdown was imposed. Now we have borrowed money and we are making idols. The materials used to make idols has become expensive now," he added.

Another sculptor, Bhagwati Bai Thakur said that she was unable to buy ration amid the lockdown. Her house was in the containment zone due to which nobody helped her during that critical time.

"We have 20 people in our families and it is becoming difficult for us to feed them. We couldn't buy colours and other materials to make Ganesh idols," she added. (ANI)

