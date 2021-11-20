Employees of Indore Municipal Corporation celebrating after the city won 'Cleanest City' award for the fifth consecutive time. (Photo/ANI)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): Employees of Indore Municipal Corporation on Saturday celebrated the city being conferred with the 'Cleanest City' award.

Employees celebrated the city receiving the honour for the fifth consecutive time with dance and music.

Also Read | Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: CM Ashok Gehlot Meets Governor Kalraj Mishra in Jaipur.

President Ram Nath Kovind presented Swachh Survekshan Awards 2021 at an event here on Saturday.

Surat in Gujarat was ranked the second cleanest city and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh was ranked third.

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir: Police Bust Sleeper Cell Module In Pulwama; Five LeT Terrorists Arrested.

Chhattisgarh has been ranked as the cleanest state in the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)