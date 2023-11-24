Indore, Nov 24 (PTI) The police in Madhya Pradesh's Indore have busted a gang involved in duping hundreds of unemployed people across the country by giving them data entry work and not paying them, and arrested six persons on Friday, an official said.

The accused allegedly created five websites to lure people with the promise of earning good money through data entry work, additional deputy commissioner of police Rajesh Dandotia said.

The police arrested Mridul Sharma, Rohan Panwar, Saurabh Gausar, Aman Malviya, Ritik Bhati and Kiran Singh from Indore, he said.

The accused lured hundreds of unemployed people from different cities, including Dhar, Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Kanpur and Barabanki, gave them data entry work, and failed to pay them, he said.

The accused also allegedly threatened their victims by claiming that there were serious lapses in the work they did and that it could lead to legal action, the official said.

The police have recovered mobile phone numbers and other details of 10,000 unemployed people from the accused, and a detailed investigation is underway.

