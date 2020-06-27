Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI): As many as 40 new coronavirus cases were reported in Indore on Saturday, as per the data provided by the District Health Department.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district stood at 4,615, including 3,415 discharged cases and 222 fatalities.

Also Read | Karnataka Govt Orders Private Hospitals to Treat Patients With or Without COVID-19 Symptoms: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 27, 2020.

India's coronavirus count crossed the five lakh mark and stood at 5,08,953 on Saturday, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The total number of cases include 1,97,387 active cases, 2,95,881 cured/discharged/migrated and 15,685 deaths. (ANI)

Also Read | 5 Tamil Nadu Districts Including Chennai, Madurai Under 'Complete Lockdown' on Sunday, Few Essential Services Exempted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)