New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Indore is all set to make a leap towards environmental sustainability with the launch of India's first PPP-model-based green waste processing plant under the Swachh Bharat Mission, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said on Tuesday.

Indore has been ranked the country's cleanest city for seven consecutive years.

Also Read | India Slams Pakistan for Spreading Lies on Jammu and Kashmir, Asks Islamabad To Vacate Indian Territory Held Under Illegal and Forcible Occupation.

In a statement, the ministry said that the initiative aims to revolutionise the city's waste management by converting green waste into resources.

"The facility will not only process green waste but also generate revenue, with the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) earning approx Rs 3,000 per tonne in royalty for supplying wood and branches.

Also Read | Kollam Shocker: Woman's Ex-Fiance Kills Her Brother in Kerala After She Ends Engagement, Later 'Dies by Suicide'.

"Built on 55,000 square feet of land in Bicholi Hapsi, the plant will recycle wood and branches to produce wooden pellets, serving as an alternative to coal and promoting energy conservation," it said.

According to the ministry, branches of large trees will be redirected to the green waste processing plant at the city forest, where they will be repurposed into valuable products.

In addition, green waste generated from the premises of major institutions will be directly collected and sent to the facility, with a fixed fee structure in place.

"Every day, the bustling city of Indore generates approximately 30 tons of green wastewood, branches, leaves, and flowers. As the seasons change, especially during autumn, this volume can soar to 60 to 70 tons," it also said.

Partnering with the Indore Municipal Corporation, Astronomical Industries Private Limited embarked on an ambitious initiative to transform the city's green waste into something both sustainable and valuable — a fine sawdust that could be used across a wide array of industries, the ministry said.

"With a detailed plan in place, the idea is to dry the green waste over three to four months. During this time, the moisture content would decrease by 90 per cent, preparing the material for the next stage.

"As the months pass by, the green waste, once damp and cumbersome, would become light and brittle, almost ready for transformation. Cutting-edge machines will then help break it down into fine dust particles - sawdust. Once an unremarkable byproduct of timber mills, now has a second life, contributing to a sustainable, circular economy," the statement added.

The sawdust can be transformed into eco-friendly fuel, the ministry said, adding that it can be used to craft durable packing materials.

Furniture manufacturers find it useful as a composite material, lending strength to products like chairs and tables. Fertilisers made from sawdust enriches the soil, helping farmers grow healthier crops. And in the food industry, sawdust can be molded into disposable plates, offering a biodegradable alternative to plastic and styrofoam, it said.

Meanwhile, the private company will take on the responsibility of setting up the remaining infrastructure, including sheds, electricity, and water facilities. The private firm will also oversee the complete installation and operation of the plant, ensuring its smooth functioning from start to finish.

Other private firms have set up the Meghdoot and sub-grade plants, spanning an area of 10,000 to 15,000 square feet in Sirpur.

These facilities are dedicated to processing garden waste, such as leaves and small twigs, sourced from the municipal corporation.

As part of this initiative, composting is also being carried out in specially designed compost pits located within the municipal gardens.

Wooden pellets, produced from green waste, are utilized across various industries, including the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), where they serve as an eco-friendly alternative for energy production and other applications.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)