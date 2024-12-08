Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 8 (ANI): Two people were arrested by Indore Police ahead of Actor and Singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert in connection with the illegal reselling of concert tickets at double price, police said on Saturday.

The two arrested accused, involved in black marketing, bought the (concert) tickets online and were selling them in black for Rs 10,000, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Crime Branch Rajesh Tripathi said.

"Crime Branch is continuously monitoring the black marketing of the tickets (of actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert). We received the information that two people are involved in this. They have bought the tickets online and now selling them in black at double the price. We have arrested two accused. We have recovered a total of 5 tickets. They were trying to sell the tickets worth Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 for Rs 10,000," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Crime Branch Rajesh Tripathi told ANI.

Meanwhile, Bajrang Dal on Saturday carried out protests against the concert of actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh, which is scheduled to be held today, December 8, in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

Yash Bachani, a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) member, said that the Bajrang Dal could come out on the streets to protest against the concert and oppose serving meat and liquor.

"Bajrang Dal got information about a concert happening in the city where there would be open liquor and meat would be served. We have come here to inspect the same and to ensure whether there are arrangements being made for women's safety by the police administration. We are also alert about any Love Jihad incident happening here. We oppose the open liquor and serving of meat to protect the culture in the city. Bajrang Dal can come out on the streets to protest against the concert tomorrow. We will let you know about our decision," Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) member Yash Bachani told reporters.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Zone 2 said that Indore police consider the matter related to the law and order situation seriously.

"Indore police consider the matter of law and order situation, women's security and drug abuse seriously. We have not permitted serving alcohol and its consumption in the open here. We are taking everything into cognizance..." Amrendra Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 2 told reporters.

Earlier, the state excise department cancelled the permit for serving liquor at Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh's musical concert in the Kothrud area of Pune city.

The decision came after strong protests from the youth wing of the NCP party and senior BJP leader Chandrakant Patil, along with some local residents and organisations, against serving liquor at the event.

Earlier, Diljit performed an energetic concert in Pune on Sunday, November 24, where Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur was also seen enjoying the live show.

The 'Dil-Luminati Tour' continues in other cities, including Chandigarh on December 14, and Guwahati on December 29. (ANI)

