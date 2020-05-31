India News | Indore's COVID-19 Count Up by 55 to 3,486; Death Toll 132

Indore, May 31 (PTI) The tally of COVID-19 cases in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh mounted to 3,486 as 55 more people were found infected in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Sunday.

The district's death toll due to the virus also went up to 132 with three more persons, including a 65-year-old woman, succumbing to the infection in the last three days, he said.

According to the official, 1,951 people have been discharged from different hospitals in the district following recovery.

Indore is the worst-affected district in Madhya Pradesh due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Till Saturday night, the state had reported 7,891 coronavirus positive cases and 343 deaths.

