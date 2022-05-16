New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Amid the ongoing outrage over the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar while extending his support to the Pandit community questioned the "silence" of the political parties.

He also appealed to locals of the Kashmir valley to stand together with the Pandits in their fight against terrorism.

"The anger of Kashmiri Pandits is justified. But the bigger anger is about the silence of the parties that chant the slogans of secularism like Rahul Gandhi, Mamata, Kejriwal and Uddhav Thackeray. It seems as if the Kashmiri Pandits were not the citizens of this country and atrocities on them do not matter," Kumar said.

"The Centre should help the Kashmiri Pandits return to the valley. I appeal to the locals of the valley to stand together with the Pandits against terrorism. Till Kashmir does not become free from terror, the people in the country will not rest and continue to raise the voice for the Pandits," the RSS leader added.

Notably, Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit and a government employee, was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district last week. The incident triggered protests by government employees on the streets. Following the outrage, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said that the security would be beefed-up in the residential areas of the Kashmiri Pandit government employees in the valley.

Kumar, while talking about the ongoing row over the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, said that the truth about the issue should come to the fore which would help the country proceed on the right path.

"People want to know the truth about the Taj Mahal, Gyanvapi Mosque, Krishna Janmabhoomi... people should take a stand and help the court find the truth. The decision will take place through dialogue. The more the truth is known, the more the country will proceed on the right path," he said. (ANI)

