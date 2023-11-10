New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) India's industrial production increased by 5.8 per cent in September due to good show by manufacturing, mining and electricity sectors, according to the official data released on Friday.

Factory output measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had grown 3.3 per cent in September 2022.

The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector's output grew by 4.5 per cent in September 2023.

Mining production rose 11.5 per cent during the month under review. Power output increased 9.9 per cent.

The IIP grew by 6 per cent in April-September 2023 compared to 7.1 per cent growth a year ago.

