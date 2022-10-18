Noida, Oct 18 (PTI) A seven-month-old child, who was mauled by a stray dog inside a posh group housing complex here has died, a society representative said on Tuesday.

The incident took place inside the premises of Lotus Boulevard society in Sector 100 around 4.30 pm on Monday, Dharam Vir Yadav, a representative of the society's residents group said.

"The child was mauled by a stray dog on Monday evening. He was admitted to a private hospital where doctors operated on him. Unfortunately, we lost the child late last night," Yadav told PTI.

He said the police have been informed and are taking action now.

Earlier on Monday, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida 1) Rajneesh Verma said the child was severely injured in the incident.

"The parents of the child are construction workers. Both were engaged in construction work inside the society and had kept the child near them. However, a stray dog had entered the society which bit the child, leaving him severely injured," Verma told PTI.

The ACP said there has been no complaint with the police over the matter since it is related to a stray dog but they have alerted agencies concerned to catch such canines.

The local police on Tuesday lodged a general diary case in the matter, officials said.

