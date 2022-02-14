Jaipur, Feb 14 (PTI) The situation of inflation and unemployment in the country is getting explosive, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Monday.

The chief minister made the remark while talking to reporters about the state endeavour to develop the tourism sector in the state which, he said, would increase the employment opportunities in the state.

Facing the opposition's flak after the top bureaucrats of the state were found involved in the REET question papers last year, Gehlot also expressed concern over the incidents of paper leak cases across the country.

Paper leaks have occurred all over the country, including many departments of the central government besides those of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi, he said.

"Why is this atmosphere being created like this? There is a need to get to the bottom of it as to why such gangs have started working all over the country, this is a very worrying situation," he said.

Talking of the tourism sector in the state, he said, "The biggest situation inside the country is those of inflation and unemployment. The situation is getting explosive."

Emphasizing skill development, he said, “If everyone cannot get a government job, then make them eligible for employment somewhere else so that they can go to the private sector".

He said the curriculum for skill development should be developed.

The chief minister said the state government is working with commitment to promoting tourism.

“It is our endeavour that the tourism industry in the state should be strengthened further. More and more tourists should come to Rajasthan so that maximum employment opportunities can be created,” he added.

Mentioning tourism as a very important sector, he said the economy of many countries of the world depends on the activities related to it, but due to the Corona epidemic, this sector has faced a lot of problems.

He said the government is trying its best to put the tourism industry back on track.

