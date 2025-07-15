New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) A social media influencer was thrashed by a group of people in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar area over an internet post, police said on Monday.

A purported video of the incident was shared many times on social media, showing a man, later identified as Deepak Sharma, lying on a road and being beaten, an officer said.

"The attackers have been identified as Pradeep Dhaka and his friends. A case under appropriate sections of the BNS is being registered and a team has been formed to trace and apprehend the assailants," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said.

Both Sharma and Dhaka claim to be social media influencers and had come to attend a common gathering at Mall Road, Tilak Nagar, he said.

"A dispute reportedly arose between them over certain social media posts," the officer said.

