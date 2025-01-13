Sonamarg, Jan 13 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said infrastructure development is imperative to achieve the goal of Viksit Bahrat, as the economy depends on good transport and communication facilities.

"The Prime Minister has given us a mission of developed and prosperous India. If we have to achieve a Viksit Bharat, we will have to improve the country's infrastructure.

Also Read | UP Road Accident: Woman Killed, Grandson Injured in Bike-Truck Collision in Amethi.

"Until water, power, transport, and communication do not develop, industry, business, and tourism will not get a boost," Gadkari said, addressing a rally after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Sonamarg tunnel here.

The Union Minister said Modi has taken a pledge to develop J-K along with the country.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Craze Among Devotees to Take Selfies With Cutouts of PM Narendra Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath in Kumbh (Watch Videos).

"He has given us the task of developing this infrastructure. Good roads make a country developed and prosperous. We are working on a mission to make J-K developed and prosperous so that industries are established here, tourism increases, employment opportunities are created for the youth and poverty is eradicated. With that view, we are developing the infrastructure in J-K," he added.

Gadkari said the inauguration of the Sonamarg tunnel, which was previously known as the Z-Morh tunnel, was historic and would provide all-weather connectivity to the tourist resort town.

"Today is a historic day that the Sonamarg tunnel is being inaugurated by the Prime Minister. Due to the closure of this road (due to heavy snowfall), some areas remained closed for five to six months per year.

"It was started in 2012, but there were several difficulties. Today, I am happy that the work has been completed. By the opening of this tunnel -- Srinagar to Ladakh, Leh highway will especially be connected, which used to remain shut for 5-6 months," he noted.

He said the work on the nearby Zojila tunnel was going on and once open, it will reduce the travel time from Srinagar to Leh by 3.5 hours and keep the road open throughout the year.

"Zojila tunnel, which is 14 km with 18 km approach road, is being constructed at a cost of Rs 6,800 crore. When we floated the tender for the project for the fifth time, the government had fixed its cost at Rs 12,000 crore. However, I am happy to tell you (PM) that we are completing it under Rs 6,800 crore and have saved around Rs 5,000 crore," the minister said.

"Zojila tunnel is the highest tunnel in Asia, which will reduce the travel time between Srinagar and Leh by 3.5 hours and will give the people an all-season connectivity which will bring ease in their lives."

Speaking about other developmental projects in J-K, Gadkari said his ministry is building four corridors in the Union Territory at the cost of Rs 50,000 crore.

Jammu-Udhampur-Srinagar corridor, which is 250 km long, will be built at a cost of Rs 16,000 crores. We are trying to finish the project by the end of this year.

"There will be 33 tunnels in this corridor, out of which 15 have been completed, while 18 more are to be built in which the work is underway. It will reduce the distance by 70 km and save five hours of journey time. The 9 tunnels will be completed by December 2025," he said.

The second corridor is Jammu-Chenani-Anantnag, which is 202 km long and is being built at Rs 14,000 crore. It will be completed by December 2025, the minister said.

Five tunnels in this project will reduce the distance by 68 km, he added.

The third corridor is the Surankote-Shopian-Baramulla-Uri, which is 303 km long, being constructed at the cost of Rs 10,000 crore and will be completed by 2027, Gadkari said.

The fourth one is the Jammu-Akhnoor-Surankote-Poonch corridor, which is 203 km, and the project cost is Rs 5,000 crore. The DPR process has been started, he said, adding that all these corridors will be the lifeline of J-K.

He also announced that the DPR process has been started for another important corridor -- Kathua-Basohli-Bhaderwah-Doda.

It is a four-lane, 250 km long project at the cost of Rs 3,400 crore. People from Punjab can go directly from Kathua to Srinagar without having to go to Jammu once it is completed, the minister informed.

He also mentioned that the Srinagar ring road is to be built at a cost of Rs 7,200 crore.

It is a 104-km four-lane road and will be completed by this year-end, the minister announced.

People going to Gurez, Baramulla, or Ladakh will not have to enter Srinagar once this project is completed, Gadkari said.

Referring to Modi's dream of connecting Kashmir with Delhi and reducing the distance between hearts, Gadkari said the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra greenfield express highway, which is being constructed at a cost of Rs 41,000 crore and is 670 km long, will be completed by the year-end.

We are working to have you dedicate it to the nation by this year-end, he added.

"On your assurance to the people of J-K to reduce the distance between them and Delhi, I assure you that this dream will be realised soon and the road journey between Delhi to Srinagar will be completed in 8-8.5 hours soon, and this project will be completed in 1.5 years," Gadkari added.

He also said the government is undertaking five ropeway projects in J-K, including the Shankaracharya ropeway in Srinagar, Baltal to Amarnath cave shrine ropeway, and Sonamarg-Thajiwas ropeway.

The work will start soon, he said.

"Your (PM's) focus is on improving road and rail connectivity. The people here say they had never even dreamt of having such a road and railway network, which has been done under your leadership," Gadkari said.

He also lauded the engineers and contractors for the completion of the Sonamarg tunnel project despite challenging circumstances.

"I congratulate the people of J-K for this," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)