New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Hitting out at the Gujarat government, the CPI(M) on Tuesday termed "inhuman" efforts to spruce up a hospital where those injured in the Morbi bridge collapse are receiving treatment, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.

Videos of the 300-bed government hospital being cleaned up and parts of it being painted in anticipation of Modi's visit have gone viral on social media.

"When the hospital should have focused on medical care for those injured in the incident, it is getting spruced up for the PM's visit. The attention that is supposed to be paid to the patients has been diverted. It is very unfortunate and inhuman," Yechury told reporters on the sidelines of the three-day Central Committee meeting of the CPI(M).

As many as 135 people were killed and many injured after a British-era suspension bridge over the Machchhu river in Morbi collapsed on Sunday.

PM Modi visited the bridge collapse site on Tuesday. Later, he visited the hospital where the injured are undergoing treatment and spoke with at least six of them.

Yechury also condoled the loss of lives in the incident and appealed to the Gujarat government to provide all necessary medical care and assistance to those injured.

"Reportedly, this bridge was opened after renovation without a safety audit being conducted. Further, the declared limit of the number of people permitted on the bridge at any point of time was breached grievously.

"Further, the renovation contract was given to a company that has no previous experience in this area. These aspects demand a high-level judicial investigation for fixing accountability," he said.

Clock and e-bike maker Oreva group was given the contract by the Morbi Municipal Corporation to repair and operate the ill-fated bridge for 15 years and charge in the range of Rs 10 to Rs 15 for tickets, according to civic body documents.

