New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched various initiatives in School and Teacher Education at Kaushal Bhavan in the national capital on Saturday.

Addressing the event, Pradhan said, "The definition of mentoring is too big. Today, an initiative has been taken to frame the National Mission for Mentoring. The steps are being taken to strengthen DeiT and SCERT."

Earlier on Monday, he inaugurated a Skill India Centre (SIC) in Angul to equip the youth with employability and new-age skills and open their avenues for employment in domestic and global markets.

"Our overarching vision is to extend our reach to remote communities, and the revitalization of public education institutions will particularly benefit underprivileged sections of society, empowering them to improve their livelihoods and access better employment opportunities," Pradhan said."

Around 1000 children will annually benefit from skill enhancement programs offered at the centre, thereby contributing to personal growth as well as the nation's economic development," he added.

It will enable the youth to leverage modern technologies, provide hands-on experiences on new-age technologies and facilitate career advancement that aligns with the demands of the future of work and skill development.

The centre perfectly corresponds with the goals outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which is about creating a flexible and dynamic education system that prepares students for the challenges of the real world.

Furthermore, these centres are poised to play an instrumental role in shaping education by actively engaging with industry experts to design curricula that evolve in tandem with changing industry needs. It promotes standardization, preserves the rich cultural heritage of traditional crafts and generates employment opportunities that meet the demand for skilled talent across diverse industries. (ANI)

