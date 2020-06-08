India News | Injured Male Elephant Dies in Kerala; Fight with Other Tuskers Suspected

Malappuram, June 8 (PTI) A male elephant, seriously injured in a suspected fight with other tuskers, died in Kerala on Monday without responding to treatment by the Forest department veterinarians, officials said.

The elephant with injuries and appearing weak was spotted in a plantation at Arthalakunnu near here early last week and treatment started after being tranquilised.

"There was slight progress in its health... However, our efforts to save its life could not succeed", Mannarkad (South) Divisional Forest Officer Sajikumar said.

He said the injuries were not man made but due to fighting with another tusker. "Makhana (tuskless male elephant) must have sustained injuries during fight with other tuskers. It had injuries on its pennis, tongue and abdomen. The Forest veterinarians suggested that the injuries are out of a fight," the official said.

The treatment was under the supervision of the Chief Veterinary Surgeon Arun Sakaria and veterinarian Mithun.

A team of doctors from the Veterinary University will conduct a post mortem, which would confirm the exact cause of death, the DFO added. The incident comes days after a 15-year-old pregnant elephant died after it consumed a fruit stuffed with firecrackers that burst in its mouth in the Silent Valley forest area in neighbouring Palakkad district and it died in Velliyar River a week later on May 27.

In another incident involving the jumbos, two elephants created a flutter as they strayed into in resort town of Munnar in hilly Idukki district and ran through a market area, destroying at least five shops on Sunday.

Amid a protest led by local ruling LDF MLA S Rajendran over the incident, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife WardenSurendrakumar said the elephants started coming out from forests and enter towns as traffic and movement of people dwindled due to COVID-19 lockdown.

"We haveasked the Forest department to take necessary steps to safeguard the life and property of the locals here," he added.

The MLA alleged the Forest personnel refused to take anyaction despite pleas for safeguarding the life and property of locals from such wild animals.

