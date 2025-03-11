New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), the nodal agency of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) for National Waterways, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with multiple Delhi government agencies, including the Irrigation and Flood Control department, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), and the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), on Tuesday.

The MoU aims to develop and boost cruise tourism on a four-kilometre stretch on River Yamuna (National Waterway 110) between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at Asita Park and was graced by Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena, the Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta; the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal, the Union Minister of State (MoPSW), Shantanu Thakur along with senior officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India's waterways have witnessed a Transformational revival after decades of neglect. His visionary push for sustainable and modern inland water transport has been truly alchemic--turning potential into progress. The introduction of eco-friendly cruise tourism on the Yamuna is yet another milestone in this journey, paving the way for cleaner, greener, and more efficient waterways that will boost both connectivity and tourism in the heart of Delhi. For years, the people of Delhi were saddened to see dirt and neglect floating on the Yamuna, but this initiative marks the beginning of a long-overdue correction."

"With the launch of these cruises, Delhiites along with scores of tourists, who flock to the capital, will once again fall in love with their river, experiencing its beauty in a way they never imagined," he added

The initiative aims to transform the Sonia Vihar-Jagatpur stretch of the Yamuna in Delhi into a hub for eco-friendly cruise operations. To ensure sustainable and non-polluting water transport, electric-solar hybrid boats--each capable of carrying 20-30 passengers--will be deployed as river cruise vessels. These boats will feature bio-toilets, Public Announcement systems, and life jackets for passenger safety.

Additionally, IWAI will install two HDPE jetties to facilitate smooth ferry operations. The project is set to boost short-distance navigation and recreational activities on National Waterway 110 (NW-110), upstream of Wazirabad Barrage, while promoting green and sustainable tourism. Beyond strengthening inland water transport (IWT), the initiative is expected to redefine Delhi's tourism landscape by offering eco-friendly travel experiences along the Yamuna.

The Yamuna River stretch from Jagatpur in Delhi to its confluence with the Ganges at Prayagraj, spanning 1,089 km across Delhi, Haryana, and UP, was declared National Waterway-110 in 2014. Under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, IWAI has been driving major infrastructural advancements to develop waterways into a robust engine of growth.

Expanding its reach across India--from Arunachal to Gujarat and J&K to Kerala--IWAI is enhancing NW 1, NW 2, NW 3, and NW 16 with new IWT terminals, fairways, night navigation aids, and locks. Emphasising sustainability under the "Harit Nauka Guidelines," the Authority has introduced electric catamarans in Varanasi and Ayodhya, with six more set for Mathura and Guwahati.

By developing cruise terminals and boosting river tourism on Ganga and Brahmaputra, IWAI is unlocking the potential of India's waterways. The partnership with the Delhi government will strengthen urban water transport, promote eco-friendly cruise tourism, and drive local economic growth while enhancing travel experiences. (ANI)

