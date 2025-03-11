Indore, March 11: In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh, an ugly fight broke out between two men in Indore after one of them caught the other with his wife. The two men were later identified as Suraj and Anil Sisodia. Police officials said that Suraj and Anil Sisodia got into a heated argument and attacked each other with sharp objects after the former saw the latter with his wife.

The alleged assault led to the registration of FIR and counter FIR at Rau police station. In his complaint, Anil Sisodia told cops that Suraj and his friend stopped him and started threatening him when he came to Silicon to park his car, reports FPJ. The complainant further said that Suraj abused him and even accused him of growing close to his wife. Indore Shocker: BSc Student Dies by Suicide After Jumping From 3rd Floor of College in Madhya Pradesh (Watch Video).

When Anil protested, the accused and his friend attacked the complainant with a sharp object, thereby injuring the victim's head and left ear. While Anil lodged a complaint against Suraj, the accused also filed a counter complaint against the victim. Suraj claimed that he saw Anil with his wife in his neighbourhood.

He also told cops that when he questioned Anil as to where he was taking his wife, he spoke to him arrogantly and told him to confront her. Suraj also alleged that Anil abused him. Suraj even claimed that the accused attacked him with a sharp weapon, in which he sustained injury. Indore Shocker: Holkar Science College Students Hold Principal, Professors Hostage for an Hour After Being Denied Holi Celebrations.

Acting on their complaint, the police registered a case and launched an investigation in connection with the incident.

