Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], February 25 (ANI): Haryana Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) chief Nafe Singh Rathee was shot dead on Sunday by some unidentified assailants near the railway crossing at Bhadurgarh in Haryana's Jhajjar district, party leader Abhay Chautala said.

Haryana INLD leader Abhay Chautala said, "He (Nafe Singh Rathee) has died. One of our party workers was with him, he has also died."

Also Read | 'Not Even in My Dreams Did I Ever See Myself Speaking to PM Modi': 'Drone Didi' Sunita on Speaking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi During 'Mann Ki Baat' (Watch Videos).

The miscreants came in a car and fired indiscriminately killing Nafe Singh and party worker at Bahadurgarh, tehsil in the Jhajjar district of Haryana.

Jhajjar SP Arpit Jain said, "We received information regarding an incident of firing. CIA and STF teams are working. The accused will be arrested soon..."

Also Read | Ancient Temples of Badami Chalukya Period Found in Telangana Village (See Pics).

More details are awaited in this case.

https://x.com/BhupinderShooda/status/1761744032823124296?s=20

Meanwhile, Bhupinder S Hooda, former Haryana Chief Minister said in a post in hindi on X, "The news of INLD State President Shri Nafe Singh Rathi being shot dead in Haryana is very sad. This reflects the law and order of the state. This incident made it clear that law and order has become bankrupt. Today no one is feeling safe in the state.

His post added: "My tribute to the departed soul and deep condolences to the family. I pray to God to give strength to the family members to bear this loss. I wish for the speedy recovery of the security personnel injured in the attack".(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)