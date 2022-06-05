Budaun, Jun 5 (PTI) A 27-year-old convict ended his life by allegedly hanging himself in district jail toilet here on Sunday, officials said.

Bholu Sharma, a resident of Atrauli police station area in Aligarh, was brought to Budaun district jail after a court on September 8, 2020, sentenced him to four years of imprisonment in Gangster Act, they said.

The jail inmate was in depression as for a long time his family members did not come to meet him, Jailor Aditya Kumar said.

"On Sunday afternoon, he made a noose in the handle of the toilet's door, and hanged himself. When he did not come out of the toilet for a long time, the jail staff peeped through the window, and saw his body hanging. He was taken to the district hospital, where he was declared dead," Kumar said.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

