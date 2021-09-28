New Delhi, September 28: In a bizarre incident around 25 inmates deliberately inflicted self-injuries at the Mandoli Jail in the national capital, jail officials claimed.

The incident took place in Jail number 11 on Monday as inmates banged their heads and injured themselves after two inmates were prevented from stepping outside their ward.

On not being permitted the two inmates self-inflicted minor injuries on themselves and also instigated other inmates to do the same. Several inmates sustained minor injuries and one inmate was shifted to hospital for treatment. He has since then been sent to jail after receiving treatment for his injuries.

According to jail officials, one prisoner was shifted to the hospital for treatment upon inflicting major injuries. However, he was sent back to jail after treatment.

